'Tandav' Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan Nails ‘Chanakya-like’ Character In Political Thriller

Makers of the much-awaited web show released the first trailer of a new political drama Tandav. Set in the murky world of Indian politics, the trailer showcases the intricacies involved in being elected as the Prime Minister of the country and will also explore the moral ambiguity and the power struggles. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 15.

Tandav trailer out

The trailer opens with the voice-over of director and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia showing Saif Ali Khan at his father’s funeral. Tigmanshu’s character clearly predicts Saif’s entry into politics after his father's death and sees the image of a dictator in him. Expected to take his place at the helm of a powerful political family, Saif’s character goes on a journey that could take him to the very top of the pyramid. Surrounded by enemies and people who want to take up his position, the actor along with his help Sunil Grover who plays the role of scheming enforcer tries to make a place in the power-hunger world.

Read: Kritika Kamra Shares New Poster Of 'Tandav', Surprises Fans With Trailer's Release Date

Read: 'Tandav': Amazon Prime Video Releases Character Posters Of Saif, Dimple, Grover & Others

The trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics. Set in the capital of the world’s largest democracy, the series is a gripping, fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people go in the pursuit of power. The 9-episode engrossing political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others. Apart from director Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra.

Several fans of the show and the star cast were quick enough to hail the trailer and thank Ali Abbas Zafar for kick-starting their New Year with something interesting like the series. One of the users wrote, "Super excited to watch this." Another user wrote, "Can't wait to watch Sunil Grover." A third user chimed in and asked, "Will it be released in telugu audio also ??."

And Can't wait to watch Sunil Grover ❣️ @WhoSunilGrover in new avatar 💫

Ab hoga #Tandav pic.twitter.com/GCc5cncLZV — Shivankar Awasthi 🇮🇳 (@iamshiv08) January 4, 2021

Super excited to watch this.. especially @Kritika_Kamra 's role Sana looks very interesting!

Waiting eagerly for 15th Jan! #KritikaKamraInTandav — !$π@ (@HighAsSky_) January 4, 2021

Je to india ke political ka realty hai te baba✌️✌️✌️✌️ — desiguapo1 (@desiguapo1) January 4, 2021

Talking about the gripping series and his character in it, Saif Ali Khan in a press statement said, “The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me, a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show’s release on Amazon Prime Video.”

Read: Saif Ali Khan Plays Cricket With Director Ali Abbas Zafar On 'Tandav' Sets, See Pics

Read: 'Tandav' Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Aces His Role As A Powerful Politician In High Octane Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.