Sunny Leone Shares The Teaser Of New Song Hello Ji From Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

Sunny Leone posted a short video on her Instagram, teasing her new song named Hello Ji. The song is a part of the show Ragini MMS Returns. The show is coming back with a season 2.

Here is what Sunny shared:

Sunny, in the caption, asked her fans to wait for one day. She also added the song will be released on November 29. She wrote that the second season of the show will be better than the last.

A few days ago, ALT Balaji had started with a contest where they posted a mute video of Sunny where she can be seen lying in a bed of red balls as she sings something. The contest was to guess what she was singing. This was a way to introduce the song Hello Ji to the audience.

Ragini MMS was a movie released in the year 2011. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala. A sequel to the movie was also released in the year 2014 which starred Sunny Leone, Saahil Prem, and Parvin Dabbas. After the two movies, the same concept was made into a show on ALT Balaji. The first season of the show was released in the year 2017. The show had a huge cast namely Riya Sen, Nishant Malkani, Karishma Sharma, Siddharth Gupta, Dilnaz Irani, Harsh Singh, Deepak Kalra, Shreya Gupto, and Katie Iqbal. For the second season, the show will also be streamed on Zee5.

