Sunny Leone's Fun Pictures With Husband Daniel From Dubai Proves She's A True Water Baby

Sunny Leone who recently graced the silver screen with a special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Motichoor Chaknachoor seems to be enjoying some time off and basking the sun & sands in Dubai. The actress's Instagram is filled with fun pictures where she and her husband Daniel Weber can be seen having a swell time. Take a look at the pictures below-

Sunny Leone's Dubai vacation:

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012. The actor is famous for her work in films like Ragini MMS, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, and Ek Paheli Leela. She is also popularly known for multiple item numbers. She is currently seen as a host in the Indian television reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 12, along with Rannvijay Singha. The show revolves around the concept of love and relationships. Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and has three children with him, Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Asher Singh Weber.

The actor has two upcoming films lined up for 2020. Sunny Leone will soon be seen in a Tamil film Veeramadevi. The periodic war film that is directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. The movie stars Sunny Leone and Navdeep in pivotal roles. Veeramadevi has been facing a lot of speculations ever since its first look was released. The film will release in the year 2020.

