Sunny Leone Turns Up The Heat In The Song Hello Ji From Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

Sunny Leone is once again all set to rock the dance floor in the most-awaited party anthem of the year titled Hello Ji. The sexy diva will be seen raising the temperatures in this peppy music video from Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. The track gives a groovy and upbeat vibe with Sunny looking super sultry and gorgeous. The actor is exuding immense oomph with her flawless figure and incredible dance moves. It is inevitable that Sunny has completely nailed it in this peppy chartbuster. Sunny can be seen at her ravishing and fashionable best as she is donning many colourful and lovely attires in the track.

The song is composed by Meet Brothers

The catchy dance track is sung by the very talented Kanika Kapoor. The song sees Kanika team up once again with the popular music director duo Meet Brothers. Prominent choreographer Vishnu Deva has choreographed the song. Sunny Leone also revealed about the song in an interview with an online portal. She said that she was looking forward to working with Ekta Kapoor once again.

The show stars Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead roles

Sunny also went on to say that she shares a strong bond with Ekta. She also said that the track is extremely catchy and that she was elated to be a part of it. Sunny described the song Hello Ji as a track that people are going to dance to and remember for a very long time. The show Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls end up going on a trip. But that trip soon leads to a series of unfortunate events that turns their world upside down. By the looks of it, the show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, thriller and will have secrets spilling out that will keep the audience hooked and how. The show will star real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in pivotal roles. The show will be streaming on the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee 5.

