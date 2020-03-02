The Debate
Surbhi Chandna's Stylish Looks That You Must Check Out Right Away

Television News

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actors working today. Read on to know more about her most stylish looks on Instagram.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actors in the television industry and is popular for portraying Dr. Ishani Arora in the medical drama Sanjivani. The actor is also known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. For the unversed, she made her debut in the popular TV series, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Since then, Surbhi has starred in various television shows and has come a long way. The actor is also known for her good looks which is evident on her Instagram. Here are some of her most unique looks on Instagram:

Also read: Surbhi Chandna's BTS Video On Instagram Leaves Fans Astonished

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

In this look, the Sanjivani actor is rocking a blue outfit. She is flaunting her style as the music plays in the background. Surbhi's style has always inspired her fans to step up.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna And Gaurav Chopra's Pictures Prove That They're The Ultimate BFFs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

In this look, the actor looks pretty in this maroon coloured saree. Surbhi can pull off any outfit with ease. The actor is still on top of her fashion game.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

In this look, Surbhi looks relaxed. Her looks are also refreshing. This is why a lot of people look up to her for fashion inspiration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

As you can see, Surbhi can pull off any style with minimum effort. In a quirky style, the actor is wearing ripped jeans and a crop top. She is also rocking a french braid which looks cute.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

In this look, she is wearing a polka-dotted dress. This is a look even you can pull off without any effort. Surbhi's style is impeccable when it comes to western wear.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
