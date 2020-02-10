The Debate
Surbhi Chandna Never Fails To Give The Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration; See Pics

Television News

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. Here’s how Surbhi Chandna never fails to give the perfect wedding outfit inspiration. Read ahead to know more-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with 2014 Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor’s Instagram handle can be an inspiration for all fashion lovers. Here’s how you can take inspiration for your wedding outfit from Surbhi Chandna . Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna's Casual Denim Looks Are Worth Replicating

Surbhi Chandna never fails to give the perfect wedding outfit inspiration-

 

Surbhi Chandna shared some pictures of herself from the sets of Sanjivani. She donned a beautiful red lehenga with the heaviest accessories. With a funky pair of sunglasses, Chandna looked like a sassy bride.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Loves To Wear Red Outfits And These Pictures Are Proof

Surbhi Chandna sported a bright green lehenga for one of her events. With detailed work and heavy jewellery, Chandna's attire suits perfectly for a wedding occasion. She sure gives out the bridal vibe.

Also Read | 'Sanjivani' Fame Surbhi Chandna Is In Love With Polka Dots. Check Pics

Surbhi Chanda went for a bright orange lehenga for the Star Parivaar Diwali Night. She looked like a vision to behold in her dazzling attire. All eyes were on her wavy curls and nude makeup. 

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna's Ravishing Bridal Outfits You Would Want To Steal 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
