Surbhi Chandna's Ravishing Bridal Outfits You Would Want To Steal 

Surbhi Chandna's daily soap titled Sanjivani is topping all the charts as Sid has finally proposed Ishani, intriguing fans about the forthcoming plot. Surbhi Chandna is also known by her popular name Annika after she appeared in the famous serial Ishqbaaz, opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Surbhi's flamboyant charm in the serial etched her character in the hearts of fans. Surbhi is also lauded for her glamorous style statements. Her bridal collection often receives pouring love. Check out Surbhi's Chandna's bridal outfits that will inspire your dream wedding attire.

Surbhi Chandna's bridal collection

On January 16, Surbhi Chandna shared some pictures of herself from the sets of Sanjivani. She donned a beautiful red lehenga with the heaviest accessories. With a funky pair of sunglasses, Chandna looked like a sassy bride.

The next picture shows Surbhi sharing some fashion hacks. The Ishqbaaz actor is seen in an ethnic blouse and dupatta and clubbed it with denim jeans. She shared a funny anecdote through her caption saying, 'This is how I shoot my closeups when the lehenga is bada mehanga'.

Surbhi Chandna sported a bright green lehenga for one of her events in December. With detailed work and heavy jewellery, Chandna's attire suits perfectly for a wedding occasion. Check it out here.

Surbhi Chanda went for a bright orange lehenga for the Star Parivaar Diwali Night. She looked like a vision to behold in her dazzling attire. All eyes were on her wavy curls and nude makeup. Check out pictures.

(Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram)

