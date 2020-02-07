Union Budget
Surbhi Chandna's Casual Denim Looks Are Worth Replicating

Television News

Surbhi Chandna is known for her roles as Annika Trivedi in 'Ishqbaaz' and Dr. Ishani Arora in 'Sanjivani'. Check out her best casual looks in denim.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with 2014 Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor’s Instagram is filled with her fashionable snaps. Therefore, we have compiled some of her denim looks for you to inspire from.

Here are Surbhi Chandna’s best denim looks that you can emulate

1. The classic 90s look in white denims

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

2. Surbhi Chandna slays in a regular tee with loosely fitted blue denim pants

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

3. The Sanjivani actor rocks the black wrap top with slim-fitting jeans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Looks Her Radiant Best As Dr Ishani In The New 'Sanjivani' Montage

4. Classic bell-bottoms with a cropped yellow shirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

5. Comfy white top tucked in blue denim pants

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

6. Acing the winter look in this multi-coloured sweater with jeans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also read: Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Zumba Video Will Make You Want To Hit The Dance Floor Right Away

7. Loosely fitted shirt with blue denim shorts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

8. Green v-neck top tucked in a classic blue denim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Loves To Wear Red Outfits And These Pictures Are Proof

Also read: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Mouni Roy Prove Pink Is A Happy Colour, See Pics

 

 

Published:
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

