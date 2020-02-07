Surbhi Chandna's Casual Denim Looks Are Worth Replicating

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with 2014 Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor’s Instagram is filled with her fashionable snaps. Therefore, we have compiled some of her denim looks for you to inspire from.

Here are Surbhi Chandna’s best denim looks that you can emulate

1. The classic 90s look in white denims

2. Surbhi Chandna slays in a regular tee with loosely fitted blue denim pants

3. The Sanjivani actor rocks the black wrap top with slim-fitting jeans

4. Classic bell-bottoms with a cropped yellow shirt

5. Comfy white top tucked in blue denim pants

6. Acing the winter look in this multi-coloured sweater with jeans

7. Loosely fitted shirt with blue denim shorts

8. Green v-neck top tucked in a classic blue denim

