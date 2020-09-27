Surbhi Chandna Shows How To Give The Regular Top A Makeover; See Video

Surbhi Chandna plays the lead role along with Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in Naagin. The popular supernatural thriller show Naagin has entered its fifth season this year. Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is full of the actor's posts and videos of her personal and professional life. She keeps her fans entertained not only via the show but also through her Instagram.

The actor's videos are all about her fun times on the set of the show either practising some required dance moves or giving a perfect shot. She recently showed her fans something innovative they can do with their clothing.

Here's what Surbhi Chandna did on her Instagram that drew fans' attention:

Surbhi Chandna's videos give a sneak-peak into the actor's life. The actor posted a fun video wherein she is seen giving an interesting twist to a top found in her wardrobe. She turns it into a crop top in under five minutes! She cuts the top 15 centimetres short along a pre-marked line drawn with chalk. Surbhi also chops off the sleeves to give the top a party-wear look.

For the back of the top, she uses a tailor's tape, a scale and chalk to make symmetrical horizontal stripes, which she cuts along later. And voila! The top is ready. Surbhi Chandna also wears the top with a pair of blue jeans to show how it looks after it is finally done. The same can be done for any top from the wardrobe that might need a makeover.

On the work front:

Surbhi Chandna is loved by the audience as the new Naagin. Surbhi currently has her hands full as she plays the shape-shifting serpent's role on Naagin 5. Surbhi's character is the reincarnation of Hina Khan's character Naageshwari who was cursed. The storyline revolves around the love-hate-revenge of the characters and the lengths they will go to destroy each other.

The latest plot twist is that Surbhi's character Bani marries Veer, played by Sharad Malhotra wherein both vow to destroy each other. The series airs on ColoursTV at 8 PM only on the weekends.

