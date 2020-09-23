Naagin 5: Jay To Attack Bani In Next Episode; Read Details

Naagin 5 is set to witness a major plot-twist in its upcoming Maha-Episode this Sunday, September 27, 2020. Mohit Sehgal’s character Jay Mehta will be seen back in the show, while Bani’s life will remain under threat. Read on to know more details:

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT

Naagin 5's maha-episode plot

Jay Mehta, who is portrayed by Mohit Sehgal, will be seen making a return in this Saturday’s 2-hour long maha-episode. The episode will also see Surbhi Chandna’s character Bani’s life in danger. The major change of plot is that Veer, who was initially seen as the villain, will actually end-up being Bani’s saviour.

In the latest promo of the Maha-Episode, a gist of the dramatic twist was depicted. Bani, who is a shape-shifting snake woman, is also an Aadinaagin, which means she has the most powers. The episode will see Jay in an attempt to kill Bani as he wants to get all of her powers. However, the intriguing development will include Veer who is seen saving Bani from the attack and get hit by the arrow in turn.

Jay is also heard saying that Bani was at fault when she trusted his love for her and that now, she will have to die. Now, only the episode will tell if Jay is actually intending to kill Bani or whether this is just a way to get rid of the enemy Veer. Naagin’s Maha-Episode will air on Sunday, 27 September at 8 PM.

About Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the 5th part of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic supernatural thriller series franchise. This season is the extension of the storyline in Naagin season 4. Naagin 4 revolved around revealing the mystery of the Lal Tekri Temple. The 5th season tells the story of the Aadi Naagin who dies as a result of a curse and will reincarnate to avenge her unfulfilled love. The plot will explore a love and hate relationship between Naagin and Cheel, as they fight for the love they wanted. The show started with Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the lead roles and after the leap the new characters, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra.

