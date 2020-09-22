'Naagin 5' Actor Surbhi Chandna Shares Pictures Of Her 'between Shoots'; See Pics

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, to share lovely pictures of her between shoot. The actor has shared a few pictures in the post showing fans how she spends her days between work. Along with the post, the actor also went on to explain the pictures in the caption. Fans cannot stop themselves from commenting all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a few pictures of her between shoots. In each picture, the actor is seen striking some different pose. In the picture, the actor is all smiles and gives a peace sign. In the second picture, the actor can be seen talking to her colleague showing her a picture. In the third picture, the actor can be seen striking a candid pose as she is busy on her phone.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sporting a baby pink top along with white pants and a black bralette. She completed the look with a small pendant and a chain. And opted for a high ponytail hairdo, well-done brows, and matte pink lips. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Candid in between shoots #randomclicks #swipeleft”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Celebrates Brother-in-law's Birthday By Just 'smelling' The Cake; Watch

The post shared by Surbhi went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on how beautiful the actor was looking, while some were speechless and commented with several emojis. One of the users wrote, “Omg so cute ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥”, while the other one wrote, “lovely”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Receives An Overwhelming Birthday Surprise On The Sets Of 'Naagin 5', Watch

On the work front

Currently, Surbhi Chandna has been winning hearts with her performance in the Naagin 5 show. The actor is seen playing the role of Bani, a shape-shifting serpent. As for the latest Naagin 5 promo, a big twist would be revealed as Surbi Chandna as Bani would be married to Veer. The promo also reveals that Bani is making a vow to kill Veer by marrying him.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The Actor With This Trivia Quiz

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Birthday: Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, & Others Wish The Naagin 5 Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.