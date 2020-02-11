Surbhi Chandna Surely Knows How To Click Best Selfies | Check Out Her Posts

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor is also an internet sensation today. The actor has many Instagram followers and posts many pictures in order to keep fans updated. Surbhi Chandna has time and again proved that she sure knows how to click the best selfies. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Chandna sure knows how to click the best selfies

Unknown facts about Surbhi Chandna

Irfan Khan and John Stamos are her favourite actors.

Reading, dancing and travelling are her favourite hobbies.

Surbhi Jyoti, Karanvir Bohra and Vikas Gupta are her good friend from the industry.

'The Secret by Rhonda Byrne' is her favourite book.

McDonald's is her favourite restaurant.

Greece is her favourite destination.

She has worked as an International Event Manager.

Before entering the industry, she has been part of many ad commercials.

She has hosted the Indian Princess pageant on Channel V.

The actress is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

She made her acting debut in the year 2014 with serial “Qubool Hai”.

She has been part of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi and even the Bollywood film Bobby Jasoos.

Her turning point came with her show “Ishqbaaz”.

She is often called the most stylist bahu of Indian television.

In the year 2018, she won the ITA Award for the best female actor.

