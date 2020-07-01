Surbhi Chandna With Nakuul Mehta Or Namit Khanna, Whose Chemistry Was Better On-screen?

Surbhi's television show Ishqbaaz, alongside popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta, was a hit among fans. Reportedly, Surbhi Chandna was also voted as being among the sexiest women of Asia in a magazine poll. She was later seen in the show Sanjivani alongside Namit Khanna. So, let’s see whose chemistry was more loved by the audience, Surbhi and Nakuul Mehta or Surbhi and Namit Khanna.

Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta

Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta's fans loved their chemistry in their daily soap Ishqbaaz, which started in the month of June 2016 and went on till the first week of March 2019. The actor played the role of Anika opposite Nakuul in the show. This on-screen pair had a massive fan following with many fan pages on social media still active, even though the show has ended. Fans always share that they want to see the pair on-screen together once again.

These social media pages often share their photographs and videos from the TV Shor, Ishqbaaz, recollecting the duo's beautiful chemistry on screen. Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta essayed the characters of Anika (Surbhi) and Shivaay (Nakuul) on the show and thus are fondly known as "Shivika" amongst the fans. Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta have bagged numerous awards for Ishqbaaz. Have a look at some of their best moments from the show-

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna-

When the reboot version of Sanjivani was on-air, the show garnered lots of appreciation from the audience. The show starred Mohnish Behl, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdeep Kohli, Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead. Also, talking about Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna’s chemistry, the show was loved for its new storyline which was backed by powerful the performances of the lead. Namit and Surbhi are known by the popular title 'Sidisha' as per their character names in the show.

Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna’s loveable chemistry on-screen had also won many hearts. The duo, Namit Khanna and Surbhi essayed the role of Siddhant and Ishani in the reboot version of Sanjivani. Not only their on-screen chemistry but also their off-screen bond has been grabbing the eyeballs.

