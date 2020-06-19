Surbhi Chandna Vs Hina Khan: Who Pulled Off Ruffled Pink Pastel Dress Better?

Hina Khan is a big name in the TV industry. She is not only a popular actor but also a fashionable and stylish Diva. Hina Khan has managed to make her exceptional place in the hearts of the fans with her amazing performances on-screen. She is an active social media user and keeps on updating her Instagram page with her stylish pictures.

Also read | Hina Khan Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput By Crooning A 'Chhichhore' Song

Surbhi Chandna is also a popular TV celeb who has garnered the fan's attention with her quirky fashion on social media. The popular Hindi TV actress has been making news with her fashion sense and beauty posts on Instagram. When it comes to style, Surbhi Chandna has tried and tested most of the current trends.

So to get inspired by Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna’s pastel pink look and create a fashionable style file of yours, have a look below as both the actors flaunt similar baby pink ruffle outfits-

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Encourages Her Fans To Stay 'patient And Calm' In Her Latest Instagram Post

Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, who wore the pastel pink coloured outfit?

Surbhi Chandna wore this super stylish pink ruffle dress for an event, which was a Television Summit, where she presented herself as a new-age role model. She donned this fashionable attire, which had a one-sided off-shoulder pattern, underlining in black colour. Surbhi Chandna’s dress was designed by the designer duo, Gauri & Nainika, and the actor did complete justice to this designer piece. She nailed her look by keeping her tresses open and wavy along with side-partitioned style. Surbhi Chandna rounded off her pastel pink look with a bracelet and purple stilettoes. For her make-up, Surbhi opted for dark nude hues of brown and pink shades.

Also read | Nia Sharma And Surbhi Chandna In Shimmer Dress; See Pics Inside

Hina Khan, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor wore this pink colour dress which was a ruffled outfit. The style icon, Hina nailed her look in a unique style and different from Surbhi Chandna. Hina Khan styled her look in her own way by styling her hairstyle with an elegant braided pattern in a low ponytail. Her stylish clad which was a one-off shoulder ruffle number gave her fans major fashion goals on how to style this stylish attire by playing with her hairstyle so well. Have a look at Hina Khan in this picture.

Also read | Hina Khan Shares Glimpses Of How To Workout With Yoga Ball In Right Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.