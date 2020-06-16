Nia Sharma And Surbhi Chandna In Shimmer Dress; See Pics Inside

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna, who are known for their work in Indian television, were seen sporting similar outfits. Fans are finding it extremely difficult to choose as to who sported the outfit better. Read on to know more about their best looks in a shimmer dress.

Surbhi Chandna and Nia Sharma's photos in shimmer dress

Nia Sharma is an avid social media user. She has time and again given fans some major fashion goals. The actor was seen wearing a shimmery metallic dress. Nia Sharma teamed her shimmery outfit with a pair of contrasting yellow heels and she accessorised her outfit by wearing matching earrings and opted for nude lip colour. Nia Sharma's quirky looks are always appreciated by her fans. Check out the outfit donned by Nia Sharma in the picture shared below:

Surbhi Chandna seems to have taken the notch a little higher with her shimmery metallic outfit. The actor has teamed her shimmery metallic dress with strappy beige coloured heels and opted for a wavy hairdo and subtle makeup with smokey eyes. Surbhi can be seen opting for an overall basic look in the picture shared by the actor. Have a look at Surbhi Chandna's outfit in the picture below:

Fans quickly spotted the similarities in the outfits worn by the two prominent TV personalities. Both the actors sported the outfit with great ease. Both of them looked stunning in their shimmery outfits.

Nia Sharma, a popular face in the Television industry, is known for her role in the TV show, Naagin. She has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Television industry. The actor is also known for other roles in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ish Mein Marjawan, and several others. Nia Sharma has also made her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. Apart from performing in several tv shows, she has also been a part of web series like Twisted.

Surbhi Chanda is widely known for her role in Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani. Chanda has also made a cameo appearance in one of the most-watched television shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in the year 2009, where she made a cameo appearance as Sweety. The actor has won several awards and accolades for her performances in shows.

