Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma Show Fans How To Rock The Perfect Jumpsuit Look; See Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma are both very well known faces of the Indian television industry. Both actors have been a part of the Naagin franchise. Surbhi Jyoti played the lead in Naagin 3, whereas, Nia Sharma is playing the lead in the currently airing Naagin season 4.

Along with their versatile acting, both the actors have also gained a lot of eyeballs with their fashion sense. Here’s how Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma are slaying their jumpsuit looks. Read ahead to know more:

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma show how to rock the perfect jumpsuit looks

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is seen posing in a navy blue jumpsuit. The actor has left her straight hair open, with a side partition. She has worn no jewellery and nude makeup.

She donned a shimmery off-white jumpsuit and has tied her wavy hair in a high ponytail. She has worn no jewellery and went for nude makeup.

Surbhi Jyoti is seen wearing a maroon jumpsuit. The actor has left her straight hair open, with a middle partition. She has worn no jewellery and applied nude makeup.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is seen posing in a backless halter neck black jumpsuit. She has left her wavy hair open, with a centre partition. She has worn no jewellery and applied nude makeup.

Nia Sharma is seen wearing a deep neck, white jumpsuit. She has left her wavy hair open, with a centre partition. She has worn no jewellery and nude makeup.

Nia Sharma has donned a yellow jumpsuit here. She has tied her hair in a neat bun. She has worn round hoops and applied nude makeup.

