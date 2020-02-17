Surbhi Jyoti's Casual Outfits Are Perfect Style Inspiration For A Day Out With Your Pals

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. These roles can rightly be taken as an example of her versatility. Other than this, she has inspired many people to follow her unique fashion sense, effortlessly. Her very minimalistic yet elegant kind of fashion has always been her forte. Here are a few of her best casual outfits that you can take inspiration from to make your own unique wardrobe. Read ahead to know-

Surbhi Jyoti slays in casuals

Surbhi Jyoti donned a white colour floral maxi-dress, along with a blue denim jacket. The dress has a deep V neck and off-shoulder sleeves. She has worn white sports shoes under her outfit and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Surbhi has worn minimal accessories and applied natural makeup.

Surbhi Jyoti is seen posing in a grey turtle neck top, tucked inside a brown colour, high waist pants. She has worn black boot-heels under her outfit and black sunglasses. She has left her straight hair open. Surbhi has worn minimal accessories and applied natural makeup.

Surbhi Jyoti wore a white colour shirt that has red and black mini-hearts made all over it. The actor has tucked her shirt inside a light blue colour ripped jeans. She has worn white sports shoes under the outfit. Surbhi has worn minimal accessories and applied natural makeup.

