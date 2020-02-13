Surbhi Jyoti's Blue Outfit Game Is So On Point, You'd Want To Add Them To Your Wardrobe

Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela from Naagin 3 is one of the most popular Hindi television actors. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, for instance, her roles as Zoya and Bela can be taken as an example of her versatility. Other than this, she has inspired many people to follow her unique fashion sense effortlessly. Her very minimalistic yet elegant kind of fashion has always been her forte. Here are a few of her best blue outfits which you cake take inspiration from to make your own unique wardrobe.

Surbhi Jyoti photos in blue:

Jumpsuit

In this Instagram post of Surbhi Jyoti, we can see her in a navy blue jumpsuit. She is also wearing matching leather boots and glares which complete her look. She is seen enjoying herself in Dubai in this post.

Denim game

In this post, we can see Surbhi Jyoti in a blue denim jacket which she has worn on top of her printed floral one-piece dress. She is seen walking alongside a riverfront carrying a bag as she is travelling. The denim jacket is flawlessly syncing with the floral dress to create an eye-catching outfit.

The traditional one

In this picture, we can see Surbhi Jyoti posing for the camera. She is seen in a blue anarkali dress which is embroidered in golden flowers, leaves, and other similar designs. She is also wearing golden earrings and slippers that complete her look.

Sweat it off

Surbhi Jyoti can be seen in a blue sweatshirt with a yellow print on it. She is also wearing loose fit, dark blue denim pant. To complete her look, she is wearing a white sports shoe. This vacation mode dress of Surbhi Jyoti is one of the best blue outfits she has worn.

(Image courtesy: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram)

