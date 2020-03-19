Surbhi Jyoti's Outfits Are Perfect To Take Cues From When Going Clubbing

Surbhi Jyoti has become one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry after she starred in Zee TV's highly-watched show Qubool Hai. She also featured in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's popular Naagin series won millions of hearts with her performance in the show.

The Naagin 3 actor is also very popular for her fashionable sartorial choices. Therefore, here is a round-up of some looks from Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram which can be perfect for a clubbing night.

Times when Surbhi Jyoti’s outfits gave major clubbing outfit goals

Bodycon dresses paired with strappy heels are a great combination to sport when it comes to clubbing. Surbhi Jyoti's blue bodycon dress with ruffled details at the hem can be a perfect clubbing night look. The Qubool Hai actor paired the dress with nude strapped heels and rounded off her look with nude makeup and a mid-parted hairdo.

If you want to play it safe in terms of the colour of your clubbing outfit, then a black one-piece should be your go-to pick. Surbhi Jyoti donned a black one-piece comprising star details in white on it. The actor paired her look with a silver chain and a cascading curls hairdo. In terms of her makeup, she opted her smoky eyes and nude lips.

If you are looking out for a statement piece to draw inspiration from, then this look is surely your catch. The Qubool Hai sported a grey turtle necked sweatshirt, paired with high waisted buff pants and a buff sling bag. She completed her look with black boots and straightened hair.

Surbhi Jyoti's photos to take cues from when going clubbing

