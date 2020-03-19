The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Surbhi Jyoti's Outfits Are Perfect To Take Cues From When Going Clubbing

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the fashionistas of the television industry. Here are some outfits of the 'Qubbool Hai' actor which can be perfect for a clubbing night.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti has become one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry after she starred in Zee TV's highly-watched show Qubool Hai. She also featured in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's popular Naagin series won millions of hearts with her performance in the show.

The Naagin 3 actor is also very popular for her fashionable sartorial choices. Therefore, here is a round-up of some looks from Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram which can be perfect for a clubbing night.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Stunning Earring Collection You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Times when Surbhi Jyoti’s outfits gave major clubbing outfit goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Bodycon dresses paired with strappy heels are a great combination to sport when it comes to clubbing. Surbhi Jyoti's blue bodycon dress with ruffled details at the hem can be a perfect clubbing night look. The Qubool Hai actor paired the dress with nude strapped heels and rounded off her look with nude makeup and a mid-parted hairdo.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated For Sangeet And Mehendi Parties

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

If you want to play it safe in terms of the colour of your clubbing outfit, then a black one-piece should be your go-to pick. Surbhi Jyoti donned a black one-piece comprising star details in white on it. The actor paired her look with a silver chain and a cascading curls hairdo. In terms of her makeup, she opted her smoky eyes and nude lips.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

If you are looking out for a statement piece to draw inspiration from, then this look is surely your catch. The Qubool Hai sported a grey turtle necked sweatshirt, paired with high waisted buff pants and a buff sling bag. She completed her look with black boots and straightened hair.

Also Read  | 'Naagin 3' Actor Surbhi Jyoti Shows Her Love For Selfie Poses In These Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti's photos to take cues from when going clubbing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti Shows How To Pose For A Perfect Instagram Picture, See Photos

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI