Surbhi Jyoti's Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated For Sangeet And Mehendi Parties

Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram pictures are a must-see for those who want to take fashion inspiration for upcoming events. Surbhi Jyoti, who is popular for her television stint with her show Naagin (third season), often shares many posts which can easily serve as your fashion cue and keep you updated on the latest fashion trends. Take a look at some of her best dressed Instagram posts which even you can recreate for a mehendi or sangeet function.

ALSO READ| 'Naagin 3' Actor Surbhi Jyoti Shows Her Love For Selfie Poses In These Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti's photos for some traditional inspiration

Surbhi Jyoti shared this recent post on Instagram showing her graceful poses wearing a beautiful orange-pink lehenga. The colour combination that she donned for an event is a perfect colour that girls can easily wear while attending the mehendi and sangeet parties of their friends.

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

Surbhi Jyoti definitely must love the colour orange as her Instagram feed is filled with orange coloured outfits. Even this orange Patiala looks very adorable on Surbhi that she wore on the occasion of Lohri. The comfy Patiala and kurta combo just gives the perfect inspiration for all the ladies who want to dance their heart out at their friends' pre-wedding functions.

Surbhi Jyoti has donned a heavily embroidered white Anarkali kurta in this post where she posed along with her costar and friend. Her embroidered Anarkali is paired with a beautiful chiffon soft coloured dupatta with a floral print. The simplicity of this ensemble is what makes it worth a try to be worn at a sangeet party. Anyone can easily dance in this pretty gown where the highlight of the ensemble is the statement heels that Surbhi Jyoti has donned in this post.

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti Shows How To Pose For A Perfect Instagram Picture, See Photos

This beautiful lehenga donned by Surbhi Jyoti is simply the best when paired with a perfect hairstyle. Some dresses are essential for the perfect photographs at a sangeet or a mehendi party. This lehenga would provide you with the perfect dress that one can don for the perfect blingy pics at a party.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti's Love For Pink Is Evident From These Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.