Surbhi Jyoti's Top Ethnic Attires That You Must Check Out Right Away

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular actor on the Indian television industry. Check out her ethnic looks here that would be perfect to try this wedding season

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular actresses on Indian television. She is best known for her roles as Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Before entering the television world, Jyoti who hails from Jalandhar worked in some Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De and television series like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

Surbhi Jyoti has also been a part of the web series, Tanhaiyan opposite Barun Sobti. The chemistry between Surbhi and Barun won the hearts of many fans. Listed below are some of Surbhi Jyoti's photos in ethnic looks that would be perfect to try this wedding season. 

READ:Naagin 4 To Star Pearl V Puri And Surbhi Jyoti As Mihir And Bela Again?

READ:Surbhi Jyoti's Australia Vacation Comes To End; See Some Of Her Pics

READ:Here’s How Surbhi Jyoti Aka Bela Is Giving Her Fans Major Fashion Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

