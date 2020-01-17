Surbhi Jyoti's Top Ethnic Attires That You Must Check Out Right Away

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular actresses on Indian television. She is best known for her roles as Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Before entering the television world, Jyoti who hails from Jalandhar worked in some Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De and television series like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

Surbhi Jyoti has also been a part of the web series, Tanhaiyan opposite Barun Sobti. The chemistry between Surbhi and Barun won the hearts of many fans. Listed below are some of Surbhi Jyoti's photos in ethnic looks that would be perfect to try this wedding season.

Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram: Best Ethnic Looks

