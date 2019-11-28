Naagin 4 To Star Pearl V Puri And Surbhi Jyoti As Mihir And Bela Again?

Since the time Ekta Kapoor has announced Naagin 4, the show has become the talk of the town. The makers of Naagin 4 have reportedly signed Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin for the new season. This has already added to the excitement among the fans of the show. The makers have also unveiled a new promo that has introduced the new characters including Nia, Jasmin and Vijayendra Kumeria.

Here is the recent promo of Naagin 4

NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL ...coming sooon pic.twitter.com/piiqYWGEuo — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 24, 2019

The show is currently one of the most anticipated shows on television. Recently, a media publication revealed that that Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti who were essaying the characters of Mihir and Bela respectively in Naagin 3. The two will also be seen in the fourth season of the show. It is highly speculated that Nayantara and Brinda portrayed by Jasmin and Nia will be seen as Mihir and Bela's twin daughters. Thus, the makers of the show wanted to bring back a few flashback scenes with Mihir and Bela in the show.

Taking a look at the trend of the Naagin franchise it can be clearly seen that the makers of the show are trying to connect the dots of the new season with the previous one. There is also a possibility that the audience will also be seeing Pearl and Surbhi reuniting for the 4th season of Naagin.

Apart from Nia, Vijayendra and Jasmin, Naagin 4 will also star Shalin Bhanot, Sayantani Ghosh, Tushar Dhembla, Ankur Verma, Disha Kapoor, and Himani Sahani. The show is said to roll out early this month and is being shot in Rajasthan. However, the final dates have not been announced yet, the audience is eagerly waiting for Naagin 4 to hit the television screens.

