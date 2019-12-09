Sushant Singh Rajput Reportedly Moving In With Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been in the news lately as there are rumours of the two actors dating. They were recently spotted together at a locality in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports by media portals, they are rumoured to be moving in together. Here are all the details on the story known till now:

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Shares Kedarnath BTS Photos, Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput For Support

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty taking their relationship to the next level?

The two actors have always been silent about their relationship in public. However, they were spotted at a romantic Paris getaway, some time back. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty reportedly started dating at the beginning of this year. Recently, the actors were spotted at a locality in Bandra and were reported to be house hunting. In the pictures taken by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the actors were seen looking out for houses, and travelling with each other.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Dengue

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput used to refused to open up about his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. According to the recent reports by a leading entertainment portal, Sushant Singh Rajput is eager to pop the question to Rhea Chakraborty but is taking things slow. He is keen to exchange the wedding wows as well. Therefore, moving in might be playing along with the plans of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Goes Unrecognisable, Spotted Wearing A Mask At Airport; Here's Why

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut with the 2008 TV series Pavitra Rishta. His performance in the TV series made his popularity among the fans as well as the industry and made him land a role in the 2013 movie Kai Po Che! Some of his notable works are PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. His upcoming works include Gustakhiyan, Dil Bechara, and Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Top Three Poetic Captions By The 'Chhichhore' Star

More about Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty made her debut with the 2012 film Tuneega Tuneega. However, she came to be prominent with the 2013 movie Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Some of her notable works include Jalebi, Sonali Cable and Half Girlfriend. She is currently not working on any upcoming projects.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput- Sanjana Sanghi Starrer Dil Bechara To Release On May 8, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.