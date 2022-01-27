Suyyash Rai Reveals He & Wife Kishwer Merchantt Did Not Have Any Plans Of Having A Baby

As the prominent Indian TV actors, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai became parents of a baby boy recently, they have been sharing many happy family moments ever since. However, it was surprising to learn that they were not planning a baby in the first place. Suyyash Rai, the actor who gained fame through MTV Roadies, recently interacted with Hindustan Times and revealed how surprised they were when they got the news of them expecting.

Suyyash Rai reveals being a father has been the most “beautiful gift” of his life

Suyyash Rai, who became a father four months ago, further recalled the time how during the same time last year, he and his wife, Kishwer were partying so much and never thought that they would become parents. While expressing their surprise on learning about the pregnancy, he said, "It wasn’t even planned, we both were in shock when we got to know about the pregnancy, and wondered ‘ab kya karenge, abhi tak toh hum chill kar rahe the (what are we going to do now, we were just chilling all this while)."

Suyyash Rai further stated how they decided not to overthink and sleep over it but the next morning, they looked at each other and realised that they wanted this.

"We wanted to welcome this opportunity that God has given and live this new journey, new chapter because it is such a beautiful experience.” he added.

Rai also opened up about how the journey of nine months and beyond brought him and his wife, Kishwer closer to each other and revealed that with his son, Nirvair being with them, every day has started and ended with a smile. He stated, “It has made us stronger. Bunny (son, Nirvair) has been with us for the past four months, and everyday starts and ends with a smile. I don’t think it can get better. I can’t be greedy to ask for anything else. Being a father is a beautiful feeling."

Furthermore, the actor also mentioned that amidst the joy of becoming a father, he was taken aback by the demise of his friend and actor Sidharth Shukla. Adding to it, he also mentioned how he still couldn't get over it. While referring to this, he revealed how he learnt a lesson stat stated, "we don’t know what tomorrow holds for us, so live in today and do everything you want to."

Image: Instagram/@suyyashrai