Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Elimination: Swathi Dikshit Drops Bigg Bomb On Amma As She Leaves House

Wild Card contestant Swathi Dixit bid adieu to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 house in the recent eliminations. She dropped a Bigg Bomb about Amma Rajasekar as she left the show, in Sunday’s episode. Read on to know more about the episode.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu elimination: Swathi Deekshit eliminated

In a completely unexpected way, Swathi was asked to leave the show. Her elimination came as shock to her as well as everyone else. Swathi remained composed as she greeted everyone for the last time before leaving. Meanwhile, Noel was seen in tears. Swathi resolved her issues with Lasya, which they had during her stay in the house and hugged as she left. Swathi expressed how this was a new kind of experience altogether and apologised to anyone whom she might have offended during her stay.

The Bigg Boss house has seen 4 eliminations in just 4 weeks since the show started. Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, and Devi Nagavalli were the three contestants who were eliminated in the past 3 weeks. This week, the eviction took away Swathi Dixit whose elimination was announced on Saturday while she met Nagarjuna on the big stage in Sunday’s episode.

On Sunday, October 4th episode, Swathi was seen speaking about her thoughts on the various contestants of the house when she dropped a ’Bigg Bomb’ about Amma Rajasekar. She wished for Amma to be evicted out of the house the soonest. As per this, Amma will not be eligible to be a part of the upcoming week’s captaincy task and he won’t be able to gain himself the immunity that helps him stick in the house for another week.

Swathi shared that initially Amma Rajasekar was very sweet towards her and also fed her when she just entered the house. However, he went behind her back and nominated her for eliminations as he said Swathi was being fake. Swathi Dixit made it to the controversial house as the third wild-card entry on September 25th. Through her short 9-day stay in the house, she was seen bonding with Abhijeet, but her stay could not cause an impact in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 To Air Its First Episode From August 30: Reports

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4 To Release In Just Four Days, Will Be Hosted By Nagarajuna Akkineni

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.