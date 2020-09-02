'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4 To Release In Just Four Days, Will Be Hosted By Nagarajuna Akkineni

The popular Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu is finally set to return on television in just a few days. Bigg Boss Telugu is the Telugu version of the Hindi show Bigg Boss, which itself is a remake of the Dutch series Big Brother. The official promo poster for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 was just shared a while ago on Star Maa's official Instagram page. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be hosted by popular Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to premiere on Star Maa in just four days

Also Read | 'Kalyana Vaibhogame' Telugu Movie Cast And What They Are Known For; Read Here

Star Maa's official Instagram page posted the latest promo for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on September 2, 2020. In the promo, Bigg Boss Telugu 4's host Akkineni Nagarjuna is hyping up the upcoming season and is also telling fans that the first episode will make its premiere in just four days, on September 6, 2020. In the caption for the promo, the makers claimed that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 "will feature entertainment like never before".

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4 Promo Out, Nagarjuna Promises 'entertainment Like Never Before'

Moreover, the caption also revealed that the show will premiere at 6 PM on September 06 and will air on Star Maa's official channel. Disney+ Hotstar will also feature special additional scenes from the season that will not air on television. The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu was pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The show was actually set to release in June but was delayed due to the lockdown extension. Then the premiere was rescheduled for August 30, 2020, but was again pushed to September 06 due to issues caused by the pandemic.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' New Promo Promises Entertaining And Exciting Season Ahead; Watch

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will feature 16 contestants/housemates. The show will go on for 105 days, which is a total of 15 weeks. Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was also the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, will return as the main host for this season.

Meanwhile, Akkineni Nagarjuna is also set to feature in the Bollywood fantasy movie Brahmāstra. The movie will also star Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. Brahmāstra is set to release sometime in December of 2020.

Also Read | Ester Noronha And Noel Announce Mutual Divorce, Say 'had Compatibility Issues From Start'

[Promo from Akkineni Nagarjuna Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.