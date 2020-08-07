Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 To Air Its First Episode From August 30: Reports

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 hosted by Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will reportedly start from August 30, 2020. According to The Hans India report, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 are planning to kick-start the latest season from August 30. Reportedly, the fourth season of the popular reality show will have 15 contestants and would run for 100 days, a little less than its previous seasons.

Recently, Nagarjuna shot for the promo of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. The promo for the latest season was reportedly shot at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on Saturday, August 1, 2020. An ecstatic Nagarjuna shared photos from the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 on his social media. Sharing the pictures, Nagarjuna wrote: "Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!!" (sic)"

Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/tHg30ZgLl6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 1, 2020

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to premiere on August 30

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 will premiere on Star Maa from August 30. A few days ago, the channel released an announcement video that revealed the logo for the latest season. The channel also promised that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 would return to the small screen from August. Here's the announcement promo:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 was initially supposed to air from June 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show got postponed. Although the contestant list of the latest season is yet to be revealed, several reports are speculating that many famous names from the entertainment industry will be a part of the forthcoming season. Reportedly, singer Noel Sean, actor Ashmitha Karnani, among others, have been approached by the makers to participate in the fourth season.

Nagarjuna as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 host

Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan hosted the third season of the popular reality show. Reportedly, due to a high television rating for the third season, the makers of the show decided to sign Nagarjuna as the host for the latest season too. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 was hosted by Jr NTR and second season by Nani.

