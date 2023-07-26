TMKOC Actor Priya Ahuja Reacts Strongly After Being Replaced As Rita Reporter

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer recently came under fire when an actress from his show accused him of sexual harassment. A case was registered against the producer, project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj by Mumbai Police in May. Now, another actress from the series, Priya Ahuja has made a strong statement about an unpleasant experience associated wth the show.

2 things you need to know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s first episode premiered back in 2008.

Priya Ahuja was casted as Rita Reported in the show.

Priya Ahuja says was replaced without any notice

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Priya revealed that she used to text Asit and the team to track her role in the show but never got any response from them. The actress said, “After eight months of keeping me hanging without any clarity, I dropped him a text on July 18 saying, 'I quit,' but he did not respond to my message. After a few days, I see that a new Rita Reporter has been introduced, which I know is a response to my message because Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behaviour.”

Priya added that what hurt her the most was that they never provided any clarification and instead left her hanging. She talked about remaining silent as she didn’t want them to make fun of Malav. Malav Rajda is Priya’s huband and the former director of TMKOC.

(Priya Ahuja said she waited for a call from TMKOC for 8 months | Image: Instagram)

Malav Rajda was pressured to work

The actress recalled how Malav Rajda once had a bike accident and went in for a knee surgery thereafter. He was told to stay in bed for 1.5 months. He, however, was asked to come to the set after 20 days neglecting his health. She had to use a crutch while working which left him limping limping for one to two years.