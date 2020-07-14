Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: A Look At Dilip As Jethalal, Disha As Daya & Others

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stared airing in 2008 and has been successfully running since then. The show has already completed over 2,950 episodes. Along with the show, the cast also enjoys great popularity among the audience. Take a look at the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and check who plays what character.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Gada Family

The show prominently revolves around the Gada family. The character of Jethalal is essayed by Dilip Joshi while Disha Vakani plays his wife Daya. Amit Bhatt plays the character of Bapuji, Jethalal's father, in the show. The character of Jethalal and Daya's son Tapu was initially played by Bhavya Gandhi from 2008 to 2017. He was later replaced by Raj Anadkat.

Mehta Family

The Mehtas are close family friends of the Gada family and live on the ground floor. The character of Jethalal's best friend Taarak Mehta is played by Shailesh Lodha. Actor Neha Mehta plays the character of his wife Anjali Mehta. Taarak Mehta is also the narrator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Bhide Family

The Bhide family is another family that stays in Gokuldham society. The character of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide AKA 'Golkuldham ka ekmeva secretary' is played by Mandar Chandwadkar. The character of his wife Madhavi Bhide is essayed by Sonalika Joshi. The character of their daughter Sonu was earlier essayed by Jheel Mehta and she was later replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali. Sonu's role is currently played by Palak Sidhwani.

Sodhi Family

The Sodhis are also proud members of the Gokuldham society. Roshan Sodhi runs a garage and his character is played by Gurucharan Singh. The character of his wife who is also named Roshan is played by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. The character of their son, Gogi, is played by Samay Shah.

Hathi Family

The Hathi family are ground floor neighbours of the Mehta family. The character of Dr Hathi was earlier played by Kavi Kumar Azad. After he passed away due to a cardiac arrest, he was replaced by actor Nirmal Soni. The character of Dr Hathi's wife Komal Hathi is played by Ambika Ranjankar. The character of their son Goli Hathi is played by actor Kush Shah.

Iyer Family

The Iyers also a part of the Gokuldham society. The character of Krishnan Iyer is played by Tanuj Mahashabde. Babita Iyer is essayed by Munmun Dutta.

Other members

Apart from the ones mentioned above, the show also has other prominent cast members. The character of Patrakar Popatlal is played by Shyam Pathak. Sharad Sankla plays the character of Abdul who runs a shop just outside of Gokuldham society. The characters of Nattu Kaka and Bagha who work at Jethalal's Gada electronics are played by Ghanashyam Nayak and Tanmay Vekaria.

