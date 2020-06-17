'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Dilip Joshi Says 'missed The Sets' Amid Lockdown

One of the much-loved television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is soon going to complete a successful run of 12 long years, and the entire star cast is excited about the same. With Unlock Phase 1, the shootings of many shows are all set to resume gradually. In a recent interview with a media outlet, actor Dilip Joshi who portrays the role of Jethala in the show opened up about resuming shoots and missing the sets during the lockdown.

Dilip Joshi missed playing Jethalal amid lockdown

The actor reportedly said that he has been essaying the role of Jethalal for the past 12 years, and it has become a part of his life now. During the lockdown, the actor confessed that he was badly missing his character, the sets, his entire co-stars He added that all the actors want to resume shooting as soon as possible. However, he also said that there were several apprehension in everyone’s minds regarding safety.

Dilip added that he is sure that the producer of the show Asit Kummar Modi will take an apt decision regarding resumption of the show and the safety precautions to be adopted. The actor said that he has been successful in managing the team for the past 12 years and taken good care of all the actors in the show. Dilip laid is trust in the producer and hoped that he will take appropriate decisions which he feels will not only be best for the show but also the artists and crew members. The dates of resuming the shootings of the show are still under the wraps and have not been revealed yet, however, it is believed that shooting will resume soon.

Apart from this, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani will reportedly be seen making an appearance in the show. It seems like the makers have a surprise for fans. According to reports, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben would be seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s special episode of completing 12 years on screen.

The show would be completing 12 years in July. The creator Asit Kumar Modi recently confirmed that they are going to start the shoot of the show again following the restrictions laid by Maharashtra Government. There are rumours that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are trying hard to bring back Disha Vakani as Dayaben to the show.

(Image credit: Dilip Joshi/ Instagram)

