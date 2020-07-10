'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Shoot Resumes, Director Says 'be Ready To Laugh Again'

After a halt of 115 days, Sab TV's highly popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shoot finally resumed today, i.e. July 10, 2020. The director of TMKOC, Malav Rajda announced the good news by sharing some pictures from the sets. While the director asks fans to 'be ready to laugh again' on social media, his wife asks him to 'stay safe'.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot resumes after '115 days'

One of the longest-running and highly loved sitcoms on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shoot has finally begun after being halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Not so long ago, director Malav Rajda had paid a visit to the set of the show to check whether they can work safely with the cast. Yesterday, he along with the DOP of TMKOC visited the sets again and assured fans that they'll begin the shoot soon. Now, earlier today, Rajda took to his Instagram handle to share two photographs from the sets and announced that the shoot has finally resumed. He wrote,

"ROLL...ROLLING....ACTION.....AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES....FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK....BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN "

Soon after he shared the post on Instagram, his wife, and television actor Priya Ahuja took to the comment section of the post and asked her beloved husband to stay safe as she wrote, "Love u maludi...super happy for u...pls take care n stay safe!! P.S: already missing u." Later, Rajda replied to his wife's comment and wrote, "yes baby, don't worry". Have a look:

Earlier this month, the producer of TMKOC Asit Kumarr Modi told a publication that fans have been eagerly awaiting the new episodes of the sitcom and thanked the state government for allowing them to resume the shoot. He continued saying, they will soon resume shooting after receiving the final permissions from authorities and will continue delivering quality entertainment to the audience. Finally, after receiving the permissions, the shoot went on floors today after a break of almost three months.

Meanwhile, several other soap operas' shoots also resumed recently after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The comedy show Bhahiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the shows whose shoot was resumed after Unlock 1. The show was recently making headlines after lead actor Saumya Tandon's hairdresser tested COVID-19 positive. Since then, the actor and other crew members who had contacted the hairdresser have quarantined themselves while the makers continue shooting new episodes with other actors.

