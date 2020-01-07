'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Completes 2900 'happysodes'; Cast And Crew Are Excited

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful and popular shows on Indian Television. The show has been receiving a lot of appreciation and a rapid increase in the TRP over the years. It has won the hearts of many and the show has been the go-to option on television for many Indian families.

Today, on the 7th of January, 2020, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah successfully completes 2900 'happysodes'. The cast and crew are extremely overjoyed with this news and fans can't stop gushing over the news. This year the show will complete its 12th successful uninterrupted year.

READ: Dayaben's Mom To Make An Entry In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah displays their happiness

READ: Disha Vakani Is All Set To Make A Comeback On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' On This Condition

The family-oriented show is very simple and displays the affection between different Indian families and the problems they face. It showcases the love and bonding in one society and also throws light on many social issues. The social issues highlighted by the show include Water Conservation, Cleanliness campaign, Women Empowerment, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, among others.

READ:Monika Bhadoriya Aka Bawri Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Here's Why?

Dilip Joshi, the actor playing the role of Jethalal, congratulates the team and talks of the constant excitement that is felt on the set every day. He also goes on to talk about how the show feels new and fresh even after 11 years. He also thanks the viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for their support and applauds the entire team for their hard work.

The maker of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi also displays his excitement and says how he feels great to know the show has completed 2900 episodes. He also says the show is the only daily family comedy show to achieve this without any leaps. He is elated about how the show is popular with its social messages and has planned interesting tracks for 2020 as well.

READ:Disha Vakani To Make A Comeback In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.