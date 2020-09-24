Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 3000 'Happysodes'; Elated Cast Reacts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hitting a milestone today as the show will air its 3000th episode. The show is widely regarded as one of the most loved TV shows in Indian television history. The fans, as well as the cast of the show, are elated about this news. Have a look at what the cast has to say.

Taarak Mehta cast on the 3000th Episode

The Instagram page of the show uploaded a snippet video where we could see the characters celebrating the milestone. Fans of the show also dropped comments where they congratulated the cast on the occasion. The show is widely loved by the Indian audiences since it started airing 12 years ago. The cast has also announced a contest #TMKOC3000 where they are giving away surprises to the first 3000 families who share how and what changes the show brought in their life.

🙏🏻Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020🎉🎊 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

On September 21, 2020, Asit Kumar Modi who is the creator of the show announced on his twitter that the show was completing 3000 “Happysodes” today on September 24th, 2020. Twitter has since then been flooded with wishes for the show's cast and crew. Some fans also shared fan arts.

🌿☕𝕮𝖔𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖊 𝕻𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖌 22x28"

Congratulations Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma Team for achieving Milestone of 3000 Happysodes!!!

My Dad is truly crazy Fan of TMKOC and never missed any episode in this 12 years!!

𝐁𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 ! pic.twitter.com/dc4nVzTv8K — Rahela Amla (@Rahela_Amla) September 19, 2020

About Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

The iconic sitcom started airing on July 28, 2008, and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. It is roughly based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was written by columnist, writer, and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for Chitralekha, a Gujarati weekly magazine. The show revolves around the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society with the Gada family being a major focal point. This is the family of Jethalal Gada who is a businessman. His life often sees day-to-day problems for which he takes help from his best friend and all-time saviour Tarak Mehta. The society has over 50 flats and families residing in it but the show focuses on the lives of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Taarak Mehta, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Dr. Hansraj Hathi, Krishnan Iyer, Roshan Singh Sodhi, and Popatlal Panday.

