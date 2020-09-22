'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Soon Air Its 3000th Episode, Fans Congratulate Team

One of the most-watched Indian sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is soon going to air its 3000 episode on September 24, 2020. The creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi recently tweeted the same on Twitter and received an overwhelming response from fans. Take a look at his tweet and see how fans and even celebs responded to his tweet.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' spoilers: Tapu Sena is impressed by Popatlal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to complete 3000 episodes

🙏🏻Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020🎉🎊 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

The tweet since has got 7.7k likes and fans have been flooding the post with wishes for the show as well. Many fans mentioned that they love the show.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Munmun Dutta plays devil in Boomerang video

Actor Paresh Rawal responded by congratulating the creator as well. Take a look at the actor's tweet:

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Anjali and Sodhi shares message for fans

Director and writer Umesh K Shukla too took to Twitter to shower the show with love. He wrote:

Congratulations @AsitKumarrModi @dilipjoshie and entire team of Writers-directors-actors-technicians.. for completing 3000 episodes of ‘TarakMehtaKaUltaChashma’ it’s a great achievement n success story. Lots of Love n Power. — Umesh K Shukla (@umeshkshukla) September 21, 2020

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to feature Gokuldham's Ganesh Puja celebrations

Filmmaker Abhishek Jain also tweeted in response to Asit Kumarr Modi's tweet. Take a look:

Big feat. Proud moment. Congratulations Asit Bhai. — Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) September 21, 2020

Fan reactions

Many fans also shared art of the show and added that the show had taught them a lot. One fan wrote - 'Congratulations Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma Team for achieving Milestone of 3000 Happysodes!!! My Dad is truly crazy Fan of TMKOC and never missed any episode in this 12 years!! Be the same forever' (sic). Another fan mentioned - 'Huge congratulations Asitbhai on this fantastic achievement. The show and all the actors have become like family and wish you and the show a very long life !' (sic). Many fans also mentioned their love for the Tarak Mehta cast. Take a look:

Congratultions sir aapka pyare mohan lawyer tarak mehta ka ulta chasma I'm so happy mainey bhi aapkey show mai kaam kiya hai and many more to come.😊🙏 actor Deepesh bhan — Deepesh (malkhan) (@Deepesh_b2) September 21, 2020

Our only family show. Dinner is not possible without @TMKOC_NTF ..

Congratulations — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) September 21, 2020

🌿☕𝕮𝖔𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖊 𝕻𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖌 22x28"

Congratulations Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma Team for achieving Milestone of 3000 Happysodes!!!

My Dad is truly crazy Fan of TMKOC and never missed any episode in this 12 years!!

𝐁𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 ! pic.twitter.com/dc4nVzTv8K — Rahela Amla (@Rahela_Amla) September 19, 2020

Hamara bhi dinner Nahi hota @TMKOC_NTF ke Bina

Ab is show ki buri tarh lat lag chuki hai,

Congratulations for completing 3000 episodes

And

Aap log ko thanks ki ek dashak se lagataar Hamara entertainment Kar rahen he



team @TMKOC_NTF aur @AsitKumarrModi ji ko hriday se dhanyawaad — Samar 🇮🇳🇮🇱🇦🇫🇷🇺🇯🇵🇯🇴🇮🇩🇦🇪🇸🇦 (@SKayJee) September 21, 2020

Waohhh congratulations 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Y2pTzsef63 — Thala | Mumbai Indians Stan💙💘 (@KaffirHuAaTodle) September 21, 2020

Congrats Modiji for d upcoming 3000th episodes ........... @TMKOC_NTF is d fav show of my family. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/DkCiPEqXx0 — Proud Indian 🇮🇳 (@16abha16) September 21, 2020

Congratulations to the team of TMKOC..👍👍 pic.twitter.com/0ZmqcuYO45 — WARRIORS4SSR.ISBP🦋 (@Sahil48603668) September 21, 2020

Congratulations...here's to many more such milestones 👍🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QJmIhGTrzG — 🕉 𝓘𝓼𝓱𝓪 🇮🇳 (@Isha0429) September 21, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Sab TV's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.