'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Soon Air Its 3000th Episode, Fans Congratulate Team

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' will soon air its 3000th episode. Fans have taken to Twitter to shower their love and praises for the show and its cast.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One of the most-watched Indian sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is soon going to air its 3000 episode on September 24, 2020. The creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi recently tweeted the same on Twitter and received an overwhelming response from fans. Take a look at his tweet and see how fans and even celebs responded to his tweet.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to complete 3000 episodes

The tweet since has got 7.7k likes and fans have been flooding the post with wishes for the show as well. Many fans mentioned that they love the show. 

Actor Paresh Rawal responded by congratulating the creator as well. Take a look at the actor's tweet:

Director and writer Umesh K Shukla too took to Twitter to shower the show with love. He wrote: 

Filmmaker Abhishek Jain also tweeted in response to Asit Kumarr Modi's tweet. Take a look:

Fan reactions

Many fans also shared art of the show and added that the show had taught them a lot. One fan wrote - 'Congratulations Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma Team for achieving Milestone of 3000 Happysodes!!! My Dad is truly crazy Fan of TMKOC and never missed any episode in this 12 years!! Be the same forever' (sic). Another fan mentioned - 'Huge congratulations Asitbhai on this fantastic achievement. The show and all the actors have become like family and wish you and the show a very long life !' (sic). Many fans also mentioned their love for the Tarak Mehta cast. Take a look: 

Promo Pic Credit: Sab TV's Instagram 

 

 

