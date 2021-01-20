'Tandav' Star Sunil Grover Reveals Why He 'cannot Get Angry' With Kapil Sharma

The former iconic comedian-duo Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, who entertained the audience for years on The Kapil Sharma Show before parting ways due to an ugly spat, recently made headlines again. After basking in the praise for his never-seen-before avatar and exemplary performance in Tandav, Sunil Grover was interviewed by Bollywood Hungama, wherein the comedian-actor revealed the reason for not being angry with Kapil Sharma. When the show host asked Sunil to give a one-word answer as to why he cannot be angry with Kapil, the 43-year-old had a smart response to the host's question.

This is why Sunil cannot get angry with Kapil

Sunil Grover recently became the talk of the town with his stunning performance as a ruthless Gurpal Chauhan in Amazon Prime Video's newly-released political thriller, Tandav. Although the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is being massively criticised by the masses, Sunil's role and performance in the web-series were highly-lauded by the majority of them. Thus, the comedian was recently interviewed by the online portal.

In his interview with the host, Sunil discussed his role in Tandav, shared what enticed him the most about the political drama and also spoke about Saif Ali Khan as a co-actor. However, one question asked to Sunil by the interviewer, in particular, went on to make headlines. During his interaction with the Bharat actor, the show host asked the former to answer in one word why he cannot get angry with his estranged comedian pal Kapil Sharma. Thus, in his response, the 43-year-old replied saying, "I can't get angry with Kapil Sharma because he is funny".

For the unversed, after Sunil's fallout with Kapil on a flight in the past, the comedian duo has never shared the screen space together. Although they haven't professionally collaborated yet, it seems that things have personally gotten better between the two over the years. On Sunil's birthday last year in August, Kapil had penned a sweet birthday wish for him on Twitter, which read, "Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji stay happy n healthy always lots of love always". Later, Sunil too responded to Kapil as he replied writing, "Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love".

Take a look

Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji 🤗 stay happy n healthy always 🙏 lots of love always 🎂 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2020

Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love. 🤗 https://t.co/UNb2zWWY1F — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2020

