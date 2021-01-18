Jaya Prada Reveals To Kapil Sharma Who 'flirted The Most With Her' Back In The Day

Actor and politician Jaya Prada has a huge fan following not only in the south all across India. Recently, she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming movie with Raj Babbar titled as Bhoot Uncle: Tussi Great Ho. During the candid conversation with the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, she revealed which actor flirted the most in those days and her answer left everyone surprised. Read ahead to known which actor's name did Jaya Prada reveal.

Jaya Prada reveals the name of the actor who flirted the most

On the recent Kapil Sharma Show episode, Kapil asked Jaya Prada that which actor flirted the most in those days to which she replied that Dharmendra would. She also added that he was the biggest flirt. Kapil further went on to tease Raj and Jaya by saying that were they not getting any good movie script or were their political ideologies not matching, as Raj is a member of the Congress while Jaya of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). To this Raj replied that his ideologies matched with Jaya. Jaya Prada's reply left netizens in splits as well.

Jaya Prada and Dharmendra have starred in several blockbuster films. They were a part of Qayamat, Insaaf Kaun Karega, Mardon Wali Baat, Ganga Tere Desh Mein and Kundan. Jaya Prada and Dharmendra's pairing was loved by the audiences as well. Jaya Prada's new movie Bhoot Uncle: Tussi Great Ho also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Ihana Dhillon alongside Raj Babbar. The film is directed by KC Bokadia. Jaya and Raj are coming together for a film project almost after two decades.

Jaya Prada's movies

Jaya Prada's acting career spans over 45 years. The 58-year-old actor made her acting debut with the movie Bhoomi Kosam. She made her Bollywood debut with 1979 movie Sargam. Some of her most popular Bollywood movies are Lok Parlok, Takkar, Kaamchor and Dil-e-Nadaan. Some of the most popular of Jaya Prada's movies of South are Anthuleni Katha, Seeta Kalyanam, Adavi Ramudu, Yamagola and Sanaadi Appanna. She has also won the Filmfare Awards several times. Jaya Prada entered politics in 1994. She was the member of Parliament (MP) from 2004 to 2014.

Image courtesy- @jayapradaofficial Instagram

