Kapil Sharma Pours In Love For His Mother, Extends Warm Wish On Her Birthday; See Post

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma continues to entertain his fans with the fresh new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. He has been getting loads of love from all quarters as The Kapil Sharma Show continues to top the rating charts. The comedian’s mother has turned a year older on Wednesday, January 13. On the special occasion, Kapil, took to Instagram, to share an adorable post for her.

Kapil Sharma wishes his mother

While extending a warm wish, Kapil posted a cute picture of his mother donning a pink traditional ensemble. While relaxing on a chair, mother Janak Rani dons an infectious smile as the camera captures her. It appears that the photo was clicked during the birthday celebration as birthday decoration embraces the background of the photo. In another photo, Kapil’s mother can be seen cutting her birthday cake alongside her son and granddaughter. Check out the birthday post here:

The birthday post has received tremendous love from Kapil Sharma’s fans. While many poured in sweet wishes for his mother, others went on to compliment the photographs with heart and smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the comedian shared a picture of his mother who was seen laughing and enjoying. The collage shared by him also included the photo of his wife, Gini. The candid pictures were uploaded alongside a heartwarming caption. Kapil wrote, “My mother n my baby’s mother ðŸ¤— thank u maa n @ginnichatrath for everything â¤ï¸ love u both ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers in this world”. Take a look at the picture shared by him.

On the professional front, Kapil recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video hinting at the announcement of his Netflix debut. In the video, the comedian introduces himself as he attempts to pronounce ‘auspicious’. The clip further sees him talking about being a part of the OTT giant. While sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “This is the auspicious news. Don’t believe rumours guys, only, believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in. Soon!” with a hugging face emoticon.

