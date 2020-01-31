Tara From Satara Written Update January 30, 2020: Shatru's Competent Move

Tara From Satara airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager who is eager to impress her father, who is a Kathak teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at the 30th January’s episode and written update.

Tara from Satara written update - January 30, 2020

Shatru gave money to Arjun and said he wanted to know what Tara was thinking. Arjun said he can go and ask Tara directly. Shatru said Tara’s behavior has changed after semi-finale and he wanted to make sure she is not in trouble. Shatru warned Arjun to mind his language; he said he doesn’t know what he could do.

Arjun said that he does not care about threats. Shatru changed his tone and said that everyone is proud of themselves here and that he is just worried about Tara. Arjun left reminiscing Tara’s words. Shatru thought Arjun shouldn’t have insulted him.

In the academy, Diya, Radhika, and Tara show their dance performance one by one. Shatru clapped for Tara and said her particular kathak move was very nice. Tara corrected its name. Shatru thought she didn’t know anything about kathak till last week, then suddenly how does she know about kathak.

He spread garbage on his cabin floor and scolded Amukh to clean it. While Amukh cleans it, Shatru stole Sachin’s number from Amukh’s mobile and called Sachin disguised as a student’s father asking about admission. Sachin said that he is out of state. Shatru asked if he is in Pune. Sachin said he is in Mumbai. He called his inspector friend and asked him to trouble Tara and Sachin. He then got a call that he is being selected for the best choreographer’s award.

Sachin said that breaks are over and they should continue rehearsal again. Tara started the rehearsal. An Inspector walked in and warned to stop loud music after 10 pm. Sachin said that they are artists. Inspector said they can’t play loud music and disturb others. The locals support Sachin and Tara and say Tara is rehearsing for finale and it's a question of their area's dignity, so inspector should also support them. Inspector then helplessly leaves.

Sachin then asked Tara and Radhika to compete. They both danced well. Radhika praised Tara’s performance and apologised for having degraded her in the past. Tara said she learned to dance watching Radhika. Sachin said Radhika is his brave daughter. Sachin then walked into his room and saw Shatru, and asks if he came back to remember his mistakes. Shatru taunted him, asking if he broke his rules and came back to Mumbai from Satara to get insulted again. Sachin said that it is the other way around.

