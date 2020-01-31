Union Budget
Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Teaser Out, Fans Find It 'spooky'

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The teaser of the same has been recently released. Read to know fans reaction on it.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is an upcoming horror thrilling film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film has become of the most awaited one with posters and promotional strategies. After a long wait, the teaser of the movie has been released, read to know what fans have to say about it. 

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship teaser reaction

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship teaser

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the horror flick, playing a special role. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The movie is shot at some lesser-explored locations in Gujarat. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was supposed to release on November 15, 2019, but was postponed and will now release on February 21, 2020. The film is the first part of a horror-film franchise by Dharma Productions.

 

 

Published:
