Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Teaser Out, Fans Find It 'spooky'

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is an upcoming horror thrilling film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film has become of the most awaited one with posters and promotional strategies. After a long wait, the teaser of the movie has been released, read to know what fans have to say about it.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship teaser reaction

Looks amazing..! — Ankit Manglik (@theankitmanglik) January 31, 2020

Watch out the haunting #BhootTeaser , it will give you chills down your spine.. SUPERB #Bhoot https://t.co/qcXnGSIhyK — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 31, 2020

Teaser of #Bhoot is very impressive..One of the finest horror teaser i have ever seen in recent times. Looking forward to this.

To much expectations from this film.

Trailer out on 3rd February.https://t.co/7dFI0K6a6p#BhootTeaser #BhootTrailer@DharmaMovies @vickykaushal09 https://t.co/4wy1v6i9ik — Pavan K. (@pavankhedkar07) January 31, 2020

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship teaser

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the horror flick, playing a special role. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The movie is shot at some lesser-explored locations in Gujarat. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was supposed to release on November 15, 2019, but was postponed and will now release on February 21, 2020. The film is the first part of a horror-film franchise by Dharma Productions.

