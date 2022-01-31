Tejasswi Prakash Confirmed To Play Lead In 'Naagin' 6? Here's What Happened In BB15 Finale

There has been mystery surrounding the lead face of the new season of the show Naagin. The show has featured several popular TV stars for the titular character over the years, who raised their own popularity and also of the serial. While the first 'Naagin' Mouni Roy was recently in the news for her marriage, the latest 'Naagin' also made headlines for a different reason.

It has been confirmed that Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash will be the latest to step into the shoes of the popular character. It was revealed at the grand finale of the reality show on Sunday.

The makers of Bigg Boss had teased that the grand finale will feature the revelation of the much-speculated lead character. They had shared a glimpse of an actor's performance in a dazzling outfit, without revealing the name of the performer. At that time itself, many had guessed that the mysterious person was Tejasswi.

This got confirmed when the finale was aired. Tejasswi put up a stylish and energetic performance as the new 'Naagin.'

A promo of the show was also showcased, where Tejasswi donned a shiny golden-green outfit with traditional jewellery.

The Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur star will appear on the show from February 12, the promo showcased. Numerous netizens took to Twitter to share their excitement by posting her pictures and the promo.

For those who missed the grand finale, Voot, the platform streaming the show, also confirmed it with a video. Tejasswi then made it official by sharing the video's link on her Instagram stories.

Tejasswi joins the likes of Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, and Nia Sharma as actors who played Naagin over the five seasons.

Meanwhile, after spending 120 days in the Bigg Boss house, Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss. She beat Pratik Sehajpal for the title, while the other finalists were Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat, Apart from the trophy, she also won Rs 40 lakh prize money.