Tejasswi Prakash's Priceless Pictures That Give A Glimpse Of Her Cuteness

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the Indian television industry in recent rime, Tejasswi Prakash has been a part of several successful shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. However, the actor's performance as Ragini Maheshwari in Colors TV's Swarragini stood out, as Tejasswi Prakash became a household name post the success of the show.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Lashes Out At Tejasswi Prakash Over Rude Comments

Besides impressing masses with her performance in the show, Prakash is also known for her social media presence, as the actor keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos on social media. Here are a few pictures of Tejasswi Prakash that give a glimpse of her cute side.

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 10: All About 'Swarragini' Actor Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash pictures

As seen in the picture shared, the actor can be seen donning an all-white one-piece outfit, which is accessorised with a shimmery buckle on the side. Keeping her flocks open, Tejasswi opted for a minimal make-up look. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 10: All About 'Swarragini' Actor Tejasswi Prakash

As seen in the picture shared, the actor shows how to 'seas the day' as she strikes a mermaid pose for a beachy picture. In the picture, the actor can be seen in a denim one-piece, which is accessorised with a black belt, adding colour to the look. Take a look at the picture:

In a picture shared to promote her upcoming reality show, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in a school uniform, which comprises of a white shirt and a checks skirt. Take a look:

Here, Tejaswwi Prakash can be seen sporting a traditional Indian baby pink-coloured sequinned beaded lehenga, which is accessorised with a pair of silver jhumkas. Take a look:

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Lashes Out At Tejasswi Prakash Over Rude Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.