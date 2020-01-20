The Debate
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 10: All About 'Swarragini' Actor Tejasswi Prakash

Television News

Indian television star Tejasswi Prakash will grace the new season of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here's all you need to know about the Swarragini actor.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi is famous for spawning controversies and hosting fun-filled games for the contestants of the show.  As seen in the recently released promo of the show, host Rohit Shetty introduces the contestants to the new Darr Ka University. Just like every season, the promo of the upcoming 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is no less sensational, as it witnessed many stars like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal Tejasswi Prakash and RJ Malishka gearing up for yet another exciting journey on the show. Indian television star Tejasswi Prakash will also grace the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here is everything you need to know about the much-popular contestant of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10: Know about Tejasswi Prakash

Born and brought up in a musical family, Tejasswi Prakash dipped her toes in the Indian television industry with 2612 on Life OK. The actor later went on to be a part of several successful shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. However, the actor performs as Ragini Maheshwari in Colors TV's Swarragini stood out, as Tejasswi Prakash became a household name post the success of the show. Based on the bittersweet relationship between two half-sisters, Swarragini stars Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Varun Kapoor, and Namish Taneja. Take a look at some pictures of Tejasswi Prakash:

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 promo:

Fans react:

(Promo Image: Tejasswi Prakash)

 

 

