Television Actors Nail Their Sexy Beach Looks In These Sizzling Photos

Indian television actors have also been much more than just television personalities. They have played a huge role in shaping fashion trends. Many female actors are known for making style statements and they play the role of a fashion influencer to the audience. Here are some of the beachwear pictures sported by the actors, that give a sneak peek into their wardrobe. Check out the best beachwear looks of some of the most well-known television actors.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is known for her role in the television show Jamai Raja is one of the most stylish female actors. Be it her red carpet looks or her casual attire, she has never failed to impress the netizens with her style statements. In this picture, Nia is seen sporting a red coloured swimwear with a white coloured print on it. She wore a white coloured net jacket over the swimwear to complement the look.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami wore a patterned jumpsuit as she lounged at the beach. She paired the flora and fauna themed short jumpsuit with a brown coloured hat and a pair of sunglasses. She soaked up the sun as she looked ravishing in the V neck outfit. Netizens loved her attire as they complimented her for the look on her social media.

Surbhi Chandna

Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna was a vision to behold in an ochre-coloured bralette top and a black coloured short shorts. She left her heir open and work minimum makeup as she nailed the look to perfection. She wore a pair of reflecting sunglasses as she vacationed by the beach.

Krystal Dsouza

Krystal D'Souza wore a black coloured plunging top over a pair of high waist shirts. She looked breath-taking in the attire as she wore a pair of dark coloured shades to complement the look. Krystal is seen sipping on a refreshing drink as she vacations with a friend in Goa.-

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani looked like a dream come true in a light coloured dress. She wore a green and purple coloured shimmering dress and left her hair open. Her fans complimented her on pulling off the look perfectly as she sizzled in the beachwear outfit.

