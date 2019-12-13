Surbhi Chandna Makes Heads Turn As She Looks Stunning In A Black Jumpsuit

Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna took to her social media account to share a few pictures of herself in a black jumpsuit. Chandna was previously seen in the television show Ishqbaaz where she played the role of Anika. She was best known on the show for having a unique sense of fashion as she never hesitated from trying a different look. As Anika and now as Dr Ishani she has been successful in establishing herself as a style icon for her fans.

Surbhi Chandna is wildly followed for her glamorous looks and has an ever-growing fan base. Surbhi recently took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures of herself as she glammed upon a black and white jumpsuit. She looks divine as she poses for the lens. she is are-- posing in front of an old car. Netizens have complimented the star on her new look and added that they admire her style statements. Check out the pictures here.

Surbhi Chandna wore a black jumpsuit with white polka dots and looked ravishing in the outfit. She accessorised the look with a few necklaces and a contrasting mustard coloured belt. She had her hair pulled to a side as she wore glamour makeup. She completed the look with a pair of white kicks that complimented the look perfectly.

Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a video from a calendar shoot she did. She looked glamorous in a green new gown, while she wore a masquerade mask over her face. It has been recently reported that Surbhi Chandna is selected as the Sexiest Asian women of 2019, where she ranks 5th. She isn't the only television actor to make the list, TV actor Hina Khan is also a part of the list, where she ranks 3rd, after Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

