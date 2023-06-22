Television Actors Tanvi Thakkar, Aaditya Kapadia Become Parents To Baby Boy

Sharing the joyous news on their Instagram accounts, Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia revealed that they have been blessed with a baby boy. Over the past few months, Thakkar has been sharing delightful and relatable moments of her pregnancy journey. Now, the couple has officially announced the expansion of their family.

3 things you need to know

Tanvi Thakkar is best known for her role as Ishika in the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Aaditya Kapadia gained recognition for his role as Jhumru in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and also appeared in the series Son Pari.

The couple exchanged vows in 2021.

Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia embrace parenthood

Taking to their respective social media handles, the couple shared a picture where they can be seen lovingly gazing at their newborn. The baby's face is concealed by a red heart emoji in the photo. It appears to have been captured at the hospital shortly after Thakkar gave birth.

(Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia | Image: tanvithakker/Instagram)



The announcement included the baby's date of birth, accompanied by a blue heart emoji. The caption was short yet heartfelt, featuring the hashtag #everythingbeginsfromhere, signifying the start of a new chapter in their lives. Based on the announcement, Thakkar seems to have given birth on June 19.

Tanvi Thakkar and Adityaa Kapadia's journey to marriage

After being in a romantic relationship for a decade, Tanvi and Aaditya decided to take their relationship to the next level. They tied the knot on February 16, 2021. Thakkar has expressed her gratitude for being married to her best friend. Although their wedding was an intimate affair, they went all out with their pregnancy announcement, creating a parody poster inspired by the film Meet The Parents. Throughout their first pregnancy, the couple shared a plethora of enjoyable and themed content, spreading joy to their fans and followers.