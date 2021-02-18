'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' Actor Aaditya Kapadia Ties The Knot With Tanvi Thakker

The wedding season has taken over this time of the year with a number of celebrities tying the knot. The latest couple to join the bandwagon is Aaditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakker. The television actors took to their Instagram handles to reveal the joyous news to the world and shared glimpses from their wedding ceremony.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor Aaditya Kapadia's wedding

Television actors Aaditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar recently got hitched on February 16 in Mumbai. The newly wedded couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Thakker shared two posts on her IG handle from the ceremonies. She only added the hashtag forever begins now in both her posts as the caption. Popular television actors Ishita Dutta and Sunayana Fozdar could also be spotted in the pictures.

In an interview with Spot BoyE, the couple stated that they have known each other for ten years now and so getting married wasn't new for them. They further added that they were happy to have a small low-key wedding and it was a beautiful and sweet experience to exchange vows. Kapadia talked about their honeymoon plans as well and stated that the two of them took a trip to Dubai before the wedding as they'll have busy schedules later on. Tanvi further added that when somebody called them Mr. and Mrs. Kapadia, she didn't realize and it took time for it to sink in that they are married now. She further said that she is very lucky to be married to someone who has been her best friend for many years now.

Aaditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakker's work

Tanvi is a television actor and has worked in serials like Yeh Ishq Haaye as Priyanka, Miley Jab Hum Tum as Ishika, Sarvggun Sampanna as Deepti, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani as Maya among others. The couple met on the sets of their show Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum in the year 2013. Meanwhile, Aaditya rose to fame with his character Jhumru in Shaka Laka Boom Boom which had Kinshuk Vaidya in the lead role. His other works include Cambala Investigation Agency, Son Pari, Suryaputra Karn, Code Red among others.

Image Credits: Tanvi Thakker Official Instagram account

