MasterChef, Fit Foodie And Other Television Food Shows To Draw Inspiration From

Cooking is one of the most common passions of people. Some like to maintain the traditional way while others are more experimental cooks. However, when it comes to taking inspiration, not always everyone has access to YouTube. Television is one of the easiest mediums to learn and also enjoy learning the art of culinary. Here are some of the television food shows that would certainly help in amping up your cooking skills.

MasterChef Australia

MasterChef is one of the most popular television food shows even today. The cooking show is based on the concept of testing cooking skills through different competitions. Participants get selected through competition who further compete to reach the ultimate title of the MasterChef. The show was first adopted in Australia titled MasterChef Australia and it was later also adopted in India as MasterChef India. The show has completed almost eleven seasons till now in both countries.

Farah Ki Dawat

Farah Ki Dawat is an Indian television cookery show that premiered on February 22, 2015. The show airs on Colors TV. The show is hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. It is based on the concept of competition two different celebrities who cook food and later judged by the host. The show has featured celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Manish Paul, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Chopped

Chopped is an American reality television game show series created by Micahel Krupat, Dave Noll and Linda Lea. The show was hosted by Ted Allen. The show features four chefs competing against each other to win a certain amount of prize money. The series has completed 42 seasons till now. Chopped was inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame in 2012.

Fit Foodie

Fit Foodie airs on the Food Food channel. The show is hosted by chef Vikas Khanna. This show is for people who love to eat healthy but tasty at the same time. The star chef tries different healthy recipes and also experiment with the usual recipes to create a healthy version of them.

