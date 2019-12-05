The Irishman Dominates The NYFCC; Wins Award For The Best Film

The Irishman is the talk of the town. Even before the movie was released it was making headlines for various reasons. The biographical crime drama is directed by Martin Scorsese, and it features legendary actors that include Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix and is winning hearts and awards all over. The movie was recently awarded as the "Best Picture" by New York Film Critics. Read on to know more about it.

READ | Rishi Kapoor Isn't Happy With Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'; Fans Disagree

The Irishman wins the Best Picture award

READ | Martin Scorsese On Why Series Format Wasn't Ideal For 'The Irishman'

The New York Film Critics Circle announced that The Irishman by Martin Scorsese is the Best Film of 2019. The National Board of Review also glorified The Irishman with the award for the Best Film. Joe Pesci, who played the role of Russell Bufalino, received an award for the Best Supporting Actor. The NYFCC is a prestigious American film critics organisation founded in 1935. It was founded by Wanda Hale. The members of the club include 30 personalities from New York newspapers, magazine, and online publications. The organisation meets and votes for the various flicks every year and awards movies that have displayed excellence in cinema worldwide. A grand gala will be held on January 7, at Tao Downtown, to honour the movies that have received various awards.

READ | The Irishman: Easter Eggs, References And Inside Jokes From The Film

About the movie

The Irishman was first premiered at the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27, while it received a theatrical release on November 1, 2019. The movie was digitally streamed on Netflix on November 27, 2019. The movie is adored by fans worldwide and has gone on to receive several accolades. The movie brings out a perfect melancholic ending, and the character portrayal of Frank Sheeran by Robert De Niro was critically acclaimed.

READ | The Irishman: A List Of The Best Movies Similar To The Martin Scorsese Crime Drama

READ | ‘Irishman’ Named Best Picture By National Board Of Review

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.