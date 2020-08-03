'The Kapil Sharma Show': When And Where To Watch The New Episodes?

India's one of the most loved celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show is finally back to entertain the audience. After a long hiatus of more than 125 days, Kapil Sharma and his team are all set to tickle your funny bone every weekend. The viewers on the first weekend of August got a chance once again to sit back and have a fun time with family while watching India's favourite non-fictional comedy show TKSS.

Know when and where to watch The Kapil Sharma Show

If you have questions in mind about The Kapil Sharma Show: when and where to watch the new episode, then the answer is on Sony Entertainment Television every Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM. Apart from this, you can also watch the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on SonyLIV App as well. Kapil, on his social media, shared different pics from the shooting. As one can see the TKSS team taking all the necessarily precautious and thoroughly following the guidelines as per instructions from authorities in terms of shooting on sets.

The TKSS cast also via their social media gave some BTS fun insight to their fans. The cast of TKSS including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona, Barti Singh, and Kiku Sharda did shoot for the first episode post-lockdown. This episode aired on August 1, 2020, and continued with the same celebrity guest for the second episode on August 2, 2020, as well. The only actor missing in action was Chandu. However stand-up comedian Rajeev Thakur sure did make a special appearance in Saturday's episode and filled his void.

The first guest at the TKSS post lockdown was none other than Bollywood star Sonu Sood. The Dabangg actor has emerged as a heroic figure for the entire nation during the lockdown. This is because Sonu Sood with the help of his team managed to help thousands of migrant workers and individuals who were stuck in different states without food, shelter, and work. These workers were longing to get back to their respective hometowns, but, due to the restrictions imposed as per lockdown, they were unable to go home as no public transport was functional.

However, Sonu Sood with all the legal permissions, made it possible and eventually arranged different mediums of transport, food, and shelter for the needy. This act of Sood was highly appreciated by Kapil Sharma and his entire team, who made sure to acknowledge Sonu's social work and dedication of helping others in many many ways. Both episodes were filed with some hilarious skits by Krushna and Kiku. Overall it was a great comeback for The Kapil Sharma Show.

