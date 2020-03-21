'The Perks Of Being A Wallflower' And Other Movies And Shows Starring Harry Potter Actors

There are several popular movies of the Harry Potter cast members like Emma Watson, Gary Oldman and Rupert Grint. Emma Watson also recently appeared in the film Little Women, alongside Saoirse Ronan. She has also worked alongside popular actors Ethan Hawke and Tom Hanks in the movies, Regression and The Circle, respectively.

Also read: Netflix Sets Up USD 100 Million Relief Fund Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, read 0here to know

Apart from the Harry Potter series, these actors have appeared in several acclaimed films. Gary Oldman gave a remarkable performance as Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's iconic Dark Knight trilogy. Let's take a look at the films and television series with actors from Harry Potter. These are available on Netflix. Read on to know more:

Also read: Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown, Here Is What To Watch On Netflix In April 2020, see here

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a highly acclaimed 2012 film. It is a drama film written and directed by Stephen Chbosky. It is based on Chbosky's 1999 novel of the same name. The story explores the various facets of the life of Charlie, who is a young introverted person. The movie stars Emma Watson and Logan Lerman in lead roles.

The Circle

The Circle is a 2017 mystery movie. The movie stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks in lead roles. The movie tells the story of Mae and her life-changing decisions. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics.

Sick Note

Sick Note is a comedy series that first aired in 2017. It stars Rupert Grint and Nick Frost in major roles. The show revolves around Daniel, who is diagnosed with oesophagal cancer and starts to view life from a different perspective.

Regression

Regression is 2015 thriller that stars Emma Watson and Ethan Hawke, and David Thewlis in lead roles. The story revolves around a detective and a psychoanalyst who investigate a satanic cult and the brutal rape of a teen. The movie, despite its seemingly engaging storyline, failed to impress critics and the audience.

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight Rises is the third instalment in Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman trilogy. The film stars Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. The movie is the conclusion to Nolan's chapter of Batman. It is considered one of the most acclaimed superhero movies of all time.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.